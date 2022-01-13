New York Knicks acquire Cam Reddish and Solomon Hill in a trade with the Atlanta Hawks

The New York Knicks acquired Cam Reddish and Solomon Hill in a trade with the Atlanta Hawks. The Knicks sends forward Kevin Knox II, and a 2022 first-round draft pick to the Hawks for Reddish, Solomon Hill and a 2025 second-round pick (via Brooklyn).

Reddish, the 10th pick in the 2019 draft, averaged career highs in points (11.9), field goal percentage (40%) and free throw percentage (90%) this season. He’s also shooting 38% on 3-pointers this season, up from 26% last season.

Reddish gives the Knicks a versatile young talent ready to grow with the Knicks core, including his former Duke teammate RJ Barrett. Solomon Hill is a proven veteran whose utility can be used on any team.

New York waved guard Ryan Arcidiacono clearing up space for Reddish and Hill.

