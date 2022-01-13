New York Knicks acquire Cam Reddish and Solomon Hill in a trade with the Atlanta Hawks

    The New York Knicks acquired Cam Reddish and Solomon Hill in a trade with the Atlanta Hawks. The Knicks sends forward Kevin Knox II, and a 2022 first-round draft pick to the Hawks for Reddish, Solomon Hill and a 2025 second-round pick (via Brooklyn).

    Reddish, the 10th pick in the 2019 draft, averaged career highs in points (11.9), field goal percentage (40%) and free throw percentage (90%) this season. He’s also shooting 38% on 3-pointers this season, up from 26% last season.

    Reddish gives the Knicks a versatile young talent ready to grow with the Knicks core, including his former Duke teammate RJ Barrett. Solomon Hill is a proven veteran whose utility can be used on any team.

    New York waved guard Ryan Arcidiacono clearing up space for Reddish and Hill.

    Written by Andy Alexis

    I'm GRUNGECAKE’s Sports and Music Editor. Connect with me on Instagram.

    Cam ReddishNBASolomon Hill