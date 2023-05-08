Watch Tiwa Savage’s perfomance at King Charles III coronation concert

Photo: Instagram

Stunning in the prideful colors of green and white, Tiwa Savage graced the stage at the coronation concert of King Charles III at Windsor Castle on Saturday.

The singer and songwriter became the first Nigerian artist to receive an invitation to perform at a coronation concert sharing the stage with veteran music acts such as Lionel Richie and Italian opera star Andrea Bocelli.

