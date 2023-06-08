Hear Kid Cudi’s new track ‘Porsche Topless’

Photo: Instagram

Photo: Instagram

Recently, Kid Cudi shared a new record called ‘Porsche Topless’. In the uptempo jam, he celebrates and sounds grateful for life, flirts with “goat” status, and mentions an encounter had with a lady and her booty. It is the kind of song you’d play or hear around the swimming pool in the Summertime, mixed in with Travis Scott and Young Thug’s ‘Out West’ from his 2019 seven-song EP.

In 2022, the singer from Ohio released what was said to be his last album. It seems he has to fulfil one more album before he honours his deal with Republic Records/UMG. Whatever is next for Kid Cudi after music, we’re ready.

Check ‘Porsche Topless’ out now.

Written by Richardine Bartee

Her unprejudiced love for people, the arts, and business have taken her this far. Join Richardine on her journey as she writes history into existence, one article at a time. Richardine is a member of the Recording Academy/GRAMMYs, and a GRAMMY U Mentor. She is the North American Press Agent and US Business Manager for Oxlade; Follow her on Instagram and Twitter.

