Bears’ defensive end Khalil Mack is heading to the Chargers

The Chargers struck a deal with the Chicago Bears on Thursday to trade for six-time Pro Bowl defensive end Khalil Mack, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The Chargers will send a 2022 second-round draft pick and a 2023 sixth-rounder to the Bears in return for the 31-year-old Mack.

Khalil Mack has been one to cause havoc for opposing offenses since entering the league in 2014. Mack will now team up with one of the best pass-rushers in the league, Joey Bosa, who had 51 total tackles and a team-high 10.5 sacks last season.

The Chargers needed help along the defensive line, now with Mack and Bosa, the Chargers’ defensive line should improve significantly. The Los Angeles Chargers expressed their joy to acquire Khalil Mack on Twitter, posting a video of Migos rapper, Offset dancing happily.

