Less than a week ago, Ghanaian Afropop singer Kelvyn Boy served his fans ‘Vero’. In the Fawaz Ibrahim picture, the Foso-bred talent throws away his cigarette to drive away in his sportscar. From the description in the lyrics, he plans to visit her. He wants her to be the love of his life, and she doesn’t know it yet. The track is a warm and catchy Afropop rhythm, easy to dance to and possibly woo the person of your dreams.

