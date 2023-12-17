in Culture, Music Reviews, Music Videos

Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign’s highly-anticipated album ‘Vultures’ gets new release date

After an eventful week of public ranting and music previews, Ye—formerly known as his birth name, Kanye West—and Ty Dolla $ign did not release their highly-anticipated album. According to a representative for both artists, the LP will come out on the last day of the year (December 31 on New Year’s Eve) through an article with XXL. You can pre-order their collaborative album on digital streaming platforms now.

