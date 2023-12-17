Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign’s highly-anticipated album ‘Vultures’ gets new release date

After an eventful week of public ranting and music previews, Ye—formerly known as his birth name, Kanye West—and Ty Dolla $ign did not release their highly-anticipated album. According to a representative for both artists, the LP will come out on the last day of the year (December 31 on New Year’s Eve) through an article with XXL. You can pre-order their collaborative album on digital streaming platforms now.
A rep for Kanye West has confirmed with XXL that Ye and Ty Dolla Sign's Vultures album has a new release date of December 31 – New Year's Eve.
There's another rave event happening this weekend in Saudi Arabia. pic.twitter.com/mtITPJpaNe
— XXL Magazine (@XXL) December 15, 2023