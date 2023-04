Jamaican American saxophonist and producer JustKing Jones just shared the official music video to ‘Get U Right’.

The video opens up with JustKing Jones fluently playing the clarinet, singing, and serenading his muse in his tropical element.

JustKing Jones’ unique sound has earned him his place amongst the global artists with versatility, landing him on-stage performances with Ms. Lauryn Hill, Wyclef Jean, and Gorillaz, as well as features with the likes of Grammy award-winning artist Bilal.