Jamaican-American saxophonist and producer JustKing Jones just shared the official music video to ‘Get U Right’.

The video opens up with JustKing Jones fluently playing the clarinet, singing, and serenading his muse in a ropical element.

JustKing Jones’ unique sound has earned him his place amongst the global artists with versatility, landing him on-stage performances with Ms Lauryn Hill, Wyclef Jean, and Gorillaz, as well as features with the likes of GRAMMY Award-winning artist Bilal.