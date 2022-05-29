Justin Timberlake has sold his back-catalog for $100 million.

The 10 times Grammy-award-winning Justin Timberlake sold his entire music catalog to Hipgnosis Song Management on behalf of the Blackstone-backed Hipgnosis Songs Capital (Hipgnosis Songs Capital ICAV) for a reported $100 million. He joins the club of Bob Dylan, Bruce Springsteen, and Stevie Nicks, who recently sold their catalogs for hefty amounts.

The deal does not include the ‘Can’t Stop The Feeling’ hitmaker’s future releases. Hipgnosis reports that it has acquired 100% of all of Timberlake’s copyright, ownership and financial interests of the Writer and Publisher’s Share of Public Performance income and the catalog of musical compositions written by Justin Timberlake.

Is Justin Timberlake’s catalog worth $100 million?

