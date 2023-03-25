Stream JPEGMAFIA and Danny Brown’s joint project ‘Scaring the Hoes’

This past Friday, JPEGMAFIA and Danny Brown released a new fourteen-track album called ‘Scaring the Hoes’. As he delivers his illustrative lyrics with his signature cartoonish vocals, the Experimental Hip-Hop Detroit star (Danny Brown) continues to take risks on wax with his edgy-comrade-in-music (JPEGMAFIA) hailing from the East Coast. If you want a spoiler, press play on the first track, which boasts over two million streams on Spotify. In the opening verse, JPEGMAFIA shares his feelings about Elon Musk and the eight dollars he charges Twitter users for Twitter Blue.

First off, fuck Elon Musk

Eight dollars is too much, this past expensive

For the in the back and the cracks in the slack

If I tweet, then delete, then I meant it (uh)

I don’t really need a check, ’cause I got no respect

I don’t want to share any more of the album with you before you listen, so get to it and stream it in its entirety below. Then, let me know what you think on Twitter.

