Watch Houston rocker JonoJono’s tearful visual for ‘Shadeless’

About a month ago, Houston-based singer-songwriter JonoJono released the official video for his record ‘Shadeless’. A cocktail of “tools” sometimes used for self-harm, like pills and needles, traces the shape of his head as he lies down and sings his heart out about crying out and wanting to fit in.

The Texan rocker’s self-directed picture is “an ode to freedom, self-expression, and embracing one’s [own] authenticity” in the press email. Previous releases include ‘My Mommy (Remix)’ from his ‘In a Toxic World’ EP (featured in an indie film) and his cover of Deftones’ ‘Be Quiet and Drive (Far Away)’.

Since its release, it has debuted on MTV’s Spankin’ New. Without further ado, check out the emotive visual below. Then, tell a friend about the rising artist.

If you, or someone you know/love, are thinking of suicide or harming themselves, please call the suicide prevention hotline: Dial 988. It is available 24/7.