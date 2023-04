On the Don Jazzy-produced track, award-winning Johnny Drille sings about wanting to know what the lovely woman, who makes his heart beat out of his chest, did to him. In the lyrics, the artist exclaims that he needs her for his family and that she must be the one. If she’s driving him crazy like that, he must be ready to marry. If you didn’t know, the Edo State-bred creative started his musical career in the church. Stream the record below. It features background vocals by the Mavin Records CEO.

