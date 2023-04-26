Nigerian artist Johnny Drille shares official video for ‘Believe Me’: Watch

Photo: Instagram

On Tuesday, Nigerian singer-songwriter Johnny Drille released the official video for his love single ‘Believe Me’. Ready to make it wedding-official with his darling, climbing through his girlfriend’s window in the middle of the night and hiding under her bed is not off limits—all to see her. The star endures a lot as he awaits her father’s approval throughout the storyline.

ADVERTISEMENT




Finally, Drille earns his seat at the family’s table, where the artist seems to show us his hearing impairment for the first time. He “signs” with her family using ASL or American Sign Language. How unique, inclusive and heartwarming is that? Watch the video below, which features background vocals and production by the Mavin Records tycoon and artist Don Jazzy. It is a story that most people can relate to or have watched play out in their lives.

Written by Richardine Bartee

Her unprejudiced love for people, the arts, and business have taken her this far. Join Richardine on her journey as she writes history into existence, one article at a time. Richardine is a member of the Recording Academy/GRAMMYs, and a GRAMMY U Mentor. She is the North American Press Agent and US Business Manager for Oxlade; Follow her on Instagram and Twitter.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Desiigner—Brooklyn rapper known for hit song ‘Panda’—charged with alleged indecent exposure

Jack Harlow announces new ‘Jackman’ album