Watch Afropop star Joeboy shower wads of cash in ‘Duffel Bag’

Over a week ago, Nigeria’s Joeboy, earning global reach as a leading artist on the Afropop scene, released a fun video for his song titled ‘Duffel Bag’. As the ‘Contour’ singer portrays two characters and himself, Joeboy tries his luck to woo a bald-headed beauty with money. Each contestant bears Naira (Nigerian currency) in cash or through a digital account and rewards her, but the last one claims he isn’t around to “chop-and-go” or hit it and quit it.

It is safe to say that she has found three men to treat her better. Watch the Buhari Yesufu-direction now below to crack a smile.

Written by Richardine Bartee

Her unprejudiced love for people, the arts, and business have taken her this far. Join Richardine on her journey as she writes history into existence, one article at a time. Richardine is a member of the Recording Academy/GRAMMYs, and a GRAMMY U Mentor. She is the North American Press Agent and US Business Manager for Oxlade; Follow her on Instagram and Twitter.

