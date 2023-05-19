Stream Afropop hitmaker Joeboy’s highly-anticipated album ‘Body & Soul’

Nigerian global pop star Joeboy released his sophomore album ‘Body & Soul’ today. The fifteen-track effort features the Lagos-born star’s well-streamed hits like the title track, ‘Duffel Bag’, ‘Contour’, and ‘Sip (Alcohol)’. Also on this album are collaborations with Joeboy’s peers, like BNXN, ODUMODUBLVXK, CKay, Oxlade, and more. There’s also a random unlikely collaboration with American rapper Ludacris on ‘Chicken, Spice & Curry’ that you need to hear. Stream the love-filled album below with the mesmerising tracklisting produced by E Kelly, Tempoe, Dëra, Tytanium, Yung Willis, Timmy, and Kemena.