Born and raised in Fort Worth, Texas, prolific singer J’Moris has shown time and time again that his past experiences don’t define his future.

After conquering his hard childhood experiences, J’ Moris has gone on to become a prodigy and multitalented artist in the music industry.

On this two-track release, J’Moris showcases his effortless natural charisma and mature song craftsmanship on these two legitimate bangers bringing the summer feeling to life with ‘Summa This’ and ‘Summertime Love’.