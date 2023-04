Island style

Two weeks ago, the curly-haired singer Jaz Elise shared the official visual for her catchy tune ‘Rice & Peas’. In the lyrics, the young woman seems to have fallen deeply for the bearded man that she shares chemistry, promising to remain loyal if he does.

Of course, the staple Jamaican dish makes a cameo in a large silver pot, which would get shared with her close ones. Watch the Fernando Hevia-directed video below to check out her island style.