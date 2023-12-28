in Politics, Culture, Music, News

JAY-Z could get his own day in New York City

Photo: Raven B Varona

There’s a good chance JAY-Z’s birthday will become a holiday next year. If the New York City councilmembers have it their way, December 4 would be declared “JAY-Z day”. Also, this year, in his hometown, the Brooklyn Public Library honoured the billionaire rapper-turned-mogul with an exhibit called ‘The Book of HOV: A celebration of the life and work of Shawn “JAY-Z” Carter’.

Photo: Raven B Varona

We’re looking forward to celebrating one of the most successful poets and businessmen of our time—this time—next year.

JAY ZJAY-Z Day

Written by Richardine Bartee

Her unprejudiced love for people, the arts, and business have taken her this far. Join Richardine on her journey as she writes history into existence, one article at a time. Richardine is a member of the Recording Academy/GRAMMYs, and a GRAMMY U Mentor. She is the North American Press Agent and US Business Manager for Oxlade; Follow her on Instagram and Twitter.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Ariana Grande announces new music in Instagram post: “see you next year ♡”