JAY-Z could get his own day in New York City

There’s a good chance JAY-Z’s birthday will become a holiday next year. If the New York City councilmembers have it their way, December 4 would be declared “JAY-Z day”. Also, this year, in his hometown, the Brooklyn Public Library honoured the billionaire rapper-turned-mogul with an exhibit called ‘The Book of HOV: A celebration of the life and work of Shawn “JAY-Z” Carter’.

We’re looking forward to celebrating one of the most successful poets and businessmen of our time—this time—next year.

