Jay Z to host honorary concert in Paris

Andy Warhol & Jean-Michel Basquiat would be treated to a celebratory concert this Friday hosted by Jay Z. After rendering a stunning performance to “God Did” at the 2023 Grammy Awards, alongside DJ Khaled and Rick Ross, Music Mogul Jay Z returns to take the stage at the Fondation Auditorium in honor of Basquiat x Warhol. Painting Four Hands exhibition.

Despite not releasing an album in six years, Jay Z remains at the forefront of the rap culture after Billboard named him the Greatest Rapper of All-Time.