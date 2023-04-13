JAY Z to host honourary concert in Paris

Photo: Raven B Varona

Photo: Raven B Varona

Andy Warhol and Jean-Michel Basquiat would be treated to a celebratory concert this Friday hosted by JAY Z. After rendering a stunning performance to ‘God Did  at the 2023 GRAMMY Awards, alongside DJ Khaled and Rick Ross, music mogul JAY Z returns to take the stage at the Fondation Auditorium in honour of Basquiat x Warhol. Painting Four Hands exhibition.

ADVERTISEMENT




ADVERTISEMENT




Despite not releasing an album in six years, JAY Z remains at the forefront of the Rap culture after Billboard named him the “Greatest Rapper of All-Time.”

Written by Manny King John

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

British rapper Little Simz announces 2023 ‘No Thank You’ North American tour dates

Travis Scott, Asap Rocky, Playboi Carti set to headline Rolling Loud Miami 2023