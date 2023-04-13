JAY Z to host honourary concert in Paris

Andy Warhol and Jean-Michel Basquiat would be treated to a celebratory concert this Friday hosted by JAY Z. After rendering a stunning performance to ‘God Did at the 2023 GRAMMY Awards, alongside DJ Khaled and Rick Ross, music mogul JAY Z returns to take the stage at the Fondation Auditorium in honour of Basquiat x Warhol. Painting Four Hands exhibition.

ADVERTISEMENT







ADVERTISEMENT







Despite not releasing an album in six years, JAY Z remains at the forefront of the Rap culture after Billboard named him the “Greatest Rapper of All-Time.”