TDE update: Jay Rock says there’s a compilation album on the way for 2024

Photo: Instagram

Today, TDE’s first artist, Jay Rock, announced that the prosperous record label plans to release a new compilation album next year. The ‘WIN’ rapper and Black Hippy co-founder told the Associated Press that their fans should expect the new project at the beginning of 2024. It would be the first time the star artists released an official extended play or an album.

“It’s been 20 years since TDE been in the game. So we are putting together a compilation album, so we should be dropping that at the top of the year. I don’t know how many songs we’re going to put on there, but we got a majority of Black Hippy on that thing.” —Jay Rock

