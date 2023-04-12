Watch Houston singer-songwriter Jastin Martin’s waterfall backdrop visual for ‘Right My Wrongs’

Good things take time.

Less than two weeks ago, Houston-dwelling singer-songwriter Jastin Martin uploaded a beautiful acoustic version of ‘Right My Wrongs’ to her YouTube with over 20,000 subscribers (22.4K). If you are you from Houston like me or lived there like I have, you know where she chose to perform her record about being done wrong, being alone, and learned to face her fears in a From the Block style performance. The self-taught artist pours out her heart, but doesn’t behave as if she doesn’t have flaws, which makes her human and relatable. Check it out, and if you’re ever in Uptown Houston, visit Waterwall Park.

The talented artist is now part of the legendary Def Jam family. There isn’t much more about her online, so we will all have to watch and see how she naturally blossoms into the star she is—together.

Written by Richardine Bartee

Her unprejudiced love for people, the arts, and business have taken her this far. Join Richardine on her journey as she writes history into existence, one article at a time. Richardine is a member of the Recording Academy/GRAMMYs, and a GRAMMY U Mentor. She is the North American Press Agent and US Business Manager for Oxlade; Follow her on Instagram and Twitter.

