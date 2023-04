Jack Harlow plans to release his third album this week. It’s called ‘Jackman’, and it comes out this Friday. Please, see the cover art below. It features a shirtless curly-haired Harlow standing with crossed arms in what appears to be an ordinary neighbourhood.

We don’t have a tracklist yet, but as we all anticipate its arrival, check out the official trailer for ‘White Men Can’t Jump.’ He’s in the remake.

