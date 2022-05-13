‘Come Home the Kids Miss You’ keeps Harlow’s overstretched monotonous mellow sound (Review)

Jack Harlow’s highly anticipated sophomore studio album ‘Come Home the Kids Miss You’ came alive on May 6, 2022, and it split the market into two. Those that believe the album is ‘mid’ and those that believe the record is monumental. Aiding my analysis, the album has earned a 72% like ratio on Google, but dismal reviews on Pitchfork and Fantano’s The Needle Drop. This dynamic got me to tune in and listen to the elephant in the room for myself. The Louisville rapper sticks to his successful formula, that of smooth Pop/Rap, great for fret parties—and sadly nothing else. Although the album features the godfathers of modern music, Pharrell Williams, Drake, Justin Timberlake, Lil Wayne, it fails to shake off the overstretched monotonous mellow sound.

As I journeyed through the record, I could see why many have crucified the twenty-four-year-old for being less expressive on records, unlike his social media gimmicks. However, the record is fine and serves as a safe sophomore commercial album for Jack Harlow, but doesn’t live up to the charismatic roll-out the rapper ran prior to the drop. Listen to ‘Come Home the Kids Miss You’ below.

Author Mufaro "Forbes" Mujuru I am passionate about African music, the business, and expanding markets behind it. I write bits about it on GRUNGECAKE. I am also the founder of Big Soko Music Group Ltd and the head behind Commune Curate.

