Jaafar Jackson to star in new Micheal Jackson biopic to be released in 2025

The Michael Jackson biopic is getting a release date as Lionsgate recently announced that the company would begin production later this month.

Micheal Jackson is undoubtedly one of the greatest performers to ever walk the planet and this time, he would be played by his nephew Jaafar Jackson, with John Logan writing the script.

 

Jackson is the most acclaimed, successful, and decorated musician of all time, with a slew of awards including, 13 Grammys, a Grammy Legend Award, a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award, six Brit Awards, five Billboard Music Awards, and 24 American Music Awards. During his more than 40-year-long career, he earned 39 Guinness World Records.

