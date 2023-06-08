J Hus and Drake team up for Afro-Swing banger ‘Who Told You’: Listen

In May, J Hus broke his three-year hiatus with the release of ‘It’s Crazy’ which enjoyed massive airplay on the radio and all over. Now, the UK rapper has returned with this new record ‘Who Told You’ which features Drake and was produced by the famous P2J.

Who Told You OUT NOW pic.twitter.com/ti94kQaoBv — J Hus (@jhus) June 8, 2023

The fans have enjoyed the synergy between these two artists as Drake brought out J Hus at his London show in 2019 after being released from jail on a knife possession charge.

We may be getting an album from J Hus soon as the British rapper has teased his cover art/album title ‘Don’t Say Militancy’ on his social media handles over the last couple of weeks.