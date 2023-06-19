East London artist Ivorian Doll samples 50 Cent classic for ‘Big Bad IVD’

Ivorian Doll, real name Vanessa Mahi born to Ivorian parents in Flensburg, Germany, has released a new track inspired by 50 Cent’s classic record PIMP’ from his major debut album: Get Rich or Die Tryin. In her version, the ‘Local Scammer’ rapper states that she must reside in some people’s heads rent-free and that she’s that bitch from another pedigree—letting us know it’s where her performing name derives. In the Mad Brothers Production directed video, she counts money with a two men by her side. It’s less than the amount of indivuduals the Queens, New York-bred artist had, but IVD did have a cane in hand like 50 Cent dons in the ‘PIMP’ remix video featuring Snoop Dogg and G-Unit, with over 600 million views on YouTube currently). Check out the official music video, produced by Show N Prove, below.

If you’re thinking, Ivorian Doll looks a little different, your mind isn’t playing tricks on you. In a recent interview with BBC Sounds, the artist confirmed she’s had work done.