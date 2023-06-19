East London artist Ivorian Doll samples 50 Cent classic for ‘Big Bad IVD’

The self-proclaimed ‘Queen of Drill’ returns with her first track of the year.

Ivorian Doll, real name Vanessa Mahi born to Ivorian parents in Flensburg, Germany, has released a new track inspired by 50 Cent’s classic record PIMP’ from his major debut album: Get Rich or Die Tryin. In her version, the ‘Local Scammer’ rapper states that she must reside in some people’s heads rent-free and that she’s that bitch from another pedigree—letting us know it’s where her performing name derives. In the Mad Brothers Production directed video, she counts money with a two men by her side. It’s less than the amount of indivuduals the Queens, New York-bred artist had, but IVD did have a cane in hand like 50 Cent dons in the ‘PIMP’ remix video featuring Snoop Dogg and G-Unit, with over 600 million views on YouTube currently). Check out the official music video, produced by Show N Prove, below.

If you’re thinking, Ivorian Doll looks a little different, your mind isn’t playing tricks on you. In a recent interview with BBC Sounds, the artist confirmed she’s had work done.

Written by Richardine Bartee

Her unprejudiced love for people, the arts, and business have taken her this far. Join Richardine on her journey as she writes history into existence, one article at a time. Richardine is a member of the Recording Academy/GRAMMYs, and a GRAMMY U Mentor. She is the North American Press Agent and US Business Manager for Oxlade; Follow her on Instagram and Twitter.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Ghana’s Black Sherif shares official video ‘Oil in My Head’