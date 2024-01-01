Watch K-Pop superstars ITZY’s official music for ‘Mr Vampire’

Today, South Korea’s ITZY (있지) released the official music video for new track about the blood-sucking bunch with neearly twenty million followers on Instagram. The group, sings in English and Korean list what gets them going: White and pretty teeth, vampire bites from him, and feeling the love. It’s a brand new year, so if you are experiencing a burst of energy and want to take a step forward like the ladies in ITZY, watch the official music video for ‘Mr Vampire’ below. It is currently trending at #26 on YouTube’s Trending for Music chart.

In 2019, ITZY released the official video for ‘달라달라 (DALLA DALLA)’; within twenty fours, they earned 17.1 million views, breaking the record for the most viewed K-pop debut.

Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

WhatsApp

More

Tumblr

Print

Facebook

Telegram

Reddit

Pinterest

Pocket

