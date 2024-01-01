Watch K-Pop superstars ITZY’s official music for ‘Mr Vampire’

Today, South Korea’s ITZY (있지) released the official music video for new track about the blood-sucking bunch with neearly twenty million followers on Instagram. The group, sings in English and Korean list what gets them going: White and pretty teeth, vampire bites from him, and feeling the love. It’s a brand new year, so if you are experiencing a burst of energy and want to take a step forward like the ladies in ITZY, watch the official music video for ‘Mr Vampire’ below. It is currently trending at #26 on YouTube’s Trending for Music chart.

In 2019, ITZY released the official video for ‘달라달라 (DALLA DALLA)’; within twenty fours, they earned 17.1 million views, breaking the record for the most viewed K-pop debut.

Written by Richardine Bartee

Her unprejudiced love for people, the arts, and business have taken her this far. Join Richardine on her journey as she writes history into existence, one article at a time. Richardine is a member of the Recording Academy/GRAMMYs, and a GRAMMY U Mentor. She is the North American Press Agent and US Business Manager for Oxlade; Follow her on Instagram and Twitter.

