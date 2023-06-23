Inkabi Zezwe release visuals for ‘Sayona’ off Ukhamba album

Legendary South African duo Inkabi Zezwe just released the highly anticipated video to their new single ‘Sayona’.

In 2022, the South African music group composed of GRAMMY-nominated Sjava (Jabulani Hadebe) and Big Zulu (Siyabonga Nene) was created and a year later, they went on to announce their collaborative album ‘UKHAMBA’ which would make it the first project ever to be released by the music duo.

Incorporating elements from their South African roots, the album (Ukhamba) is a rich blend of isiZulu folk music and Maskandi with songs like ‘Khaya Lami’, ‘Umbayimbayi’ (which was released as the lead single and is certified double platinum in South Africa) with over 6.5 million streams and of course ‘Sayona’.

‘Sayona’ is a story of love gone cold, with crisp visuals detailing the turning point in a relationship between two lovers. Have a look at the love story on YouTube.

On April 1st, Big Zulu announced that the Inkabi Zezwe tour will run from June to September 2023 so if you’re in South Africa, take a look at the tour dates below:

Tickets are on sale at Computicket.com