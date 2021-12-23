Injury bug bits the Buccaneers painfully in December

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers was beaten up severely by the Saints on Sunday night in more ways than one. Not only did Tom Brady suffer his first shutout loss since 2006, but Monday’s injury reports unveil Chris Godwin, Mike Evans, and Leonard Fournette will all be missing time.

WR Chris Godwin suffered the worst injury of them all, tearing his ACL and spraining his MCL. This injury is a scary one to have that might even put his 2022 season in jeopardy.

WR Mike Evans has dealt with hamstring issues in the past, and after elevating to a high point and coming down, Evans pulled his hamstring again, resulting in him leaving the game. The Bucs do expect Evans back before the playoffs.

RB Leonard Fournette got hit in the air, spinning him in a helicopter and landed awkward, extending his leg. He limped off the field, eventually limping into the locker room. Fournette is expected to miss the rest of the regular season.

With all the bodies missing due to injuries and COVID, the Bucs signed veteran Le’Veon Bell to back up Ronald Jones II.

Antonio Brown missed time this season due to a three-game suspension and missed time before that due to an ankle injury. Brown is set to return before the regular season ends.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

More

Tumblr

Email



WhatsApp

Print



Reddit

Telegram



Skype

Pinterest



Pocket

