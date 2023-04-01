Swedish musical duo Icona Pop returns with edgy club banger ‘Faster’

Today, Icona Pop returns with a thumping new single aptly called ‘Faster’. The edgy club banger “was fun to make,” according to the artists, making them “completely free from the rules of how you are supposed to make a pop song”. The duo performed during Miami Music Week, sharing their talents at the Ultra Music Festival.

“We just followed our instincts and played around with our amazing producer Yaro and wanted to make something that we could take straight from the studio to our DJ set. ‘Faster’ is just how we like it in our DJ sets, hard, minimal, banging but still with hooks, playfulness and a pop sensibility”, they said.

Stream the Ultra Records release below. If you haven’t, you may want to look into the song they put out before today’s earworm. The title is ‘I Want You’ in collaboration with Galantis, a dance number about not playing games.

