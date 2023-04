Less than thirty minutes, Ice Spice and Nicki Minaj shared the steamy visual for the remix of ‘Princess Diana’. The two New York City natives show off their camaraderie, and the bubbling newcomer gets the world’s top-selling female rapper slash “Queen of Rap”, officiates the Bronx-raised talent, Ice Spice, as the “Princess of Rap”.

ADVERTISEMENT







Hopefully, there’s more to come from this incredibly entertaining duo. Watch the video for one of the hottest records out of New York City right now.