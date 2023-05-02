Ice Spice dubs leaked song ‘Like’ a “throw-away”

Isis Naija Gaston popularly known as Ice Spice doesn’t seem to be upset about the leak of her unreleased single.

“Like” was leaked shortly after Ice Spice’s “Princess Diana” remix with Nicki Minaj debuted at No.4 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Fans have been buzzing for a release date since the leak of the unreleased track where she name-drops GloRilla.

The New York rapper reacted to the unofficial song on Twitter, calling the minute-long snippet a “throw-away.”

w throw away https://t.co/r8uXSzTTaS — Ice Spice ☆ (@icespicee_) April 30, 2023