Hit-Boy announces new album ‘Surf or Drown’

According to his conversation with Elliott Wilson (TIDAL) on Twitter Spaces, the award-winning music producer Hit-Boy will release his next album ‘Surf or Drown’ next Friday (March 23). During the informative chat, the artist-producer confirmed that his collaboration with veteran Hip-Hop producer Alchemist ‘Slipping Into Darkness’ is on the album, too. The young producer promises the project isn’t all “soul chops”.
