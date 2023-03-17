in Music, News

Hit-Boy announces new album ‘Surf or Drown’

654 Views

Photo: Twitter

According to his conversation with Elliott Wilson (TIDAL) on Twitter Spaces, the award-winning music producer Hit-Boy will release his next album ‘Surf or Drown’ next Friday (March 23). During the informative chat, the artist-producer confirmed that his collaboration with veteran Hip-Hop producer Alchemist ‘Slipping Into Darkness’ is on the album, too. The young producer promises the project isn’t all “soul chops”.

ADVERTISEMENT




Written by Richardine Bartee

Her unprejudiced love for people, the arts, and business have taken her this far. Join Richardine on her journey as she writes history into existence, one article at a time. Richardine is a member of the Recording Academy/GRAMMYs, and a GRAMMY U Mentor. She is the North American Press Agent and US Business Manager for Oxlade and contributes to BET.com; Director of Content for Duke Concept; Follow her on Instagram and Twitter.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Microsoft lays off 10,000 employees

Watch South African artists Dee Koala and Maglera Doe Boy in visual for ‘Gwan’