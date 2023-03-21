Herbalife Nutrition Foundation raises $1.5 million at annual event supporting the nutrition needs of underserved children around the world

Global and Regional Humanitarian Award Winners Honoured at Event

Dedicated to improving the lives of children and families around the world, the Herbalife Nutrition Foundation (HNF) announced it reached its goal of raising $1.5 million at its annual Gala fundraiser, that helps support more than 178 organisations in 59 countries through its “Casa Herbalife” programme. Through its partners, including hospitals, orphanages, schools, and anti-hunger nonprofit organisations, the Foundation helps improve children’s lives by providing healthy nutrition and nutrition education.

The Gala, which took place over the weekend, was attended by Herbalife independent distributors and employees.

“We’re grateful for the continued generosity of Herbalife’s independent distributors and employees towards our shared mission to ensure children and communities around the world receive access to the meals, nutrition, and care they need to transform their lives”, said Herbalife Nutrition Foundation Executive Director, Jenny Perez.

Along with the funds raised to support more than 178 organisations in 59 countries, the global nonprofit foundation also recognised Humanitarian award winners from across the globe. Since 2007, HNF annually awards global and regional humanitarian awards to five Herbalife Independent Distributors who embody the mission of the foundation. The following humanitarians were chosen based on their philanthropic activity, community leadership, volunteerism, and advocacy. The 16th Annual Global and Regional Humanitarian award winners include:

Trey & Mamie Herron – Global Humanitarians & North American Humanitarians

Katherine Yiu & Felan Yu – Asia Pacific Regional Humanitarians

Adriano Allegretti – Europe & Africa Humanitarian

Herlinda Quiroz & Juan Carlos Ruvalcaba – Mexico Regional Humanitarians

Sonia Sanabria Paniagua & Jaime Pérez – South & Central America Regional Humanitarians

In 2022, HNF granted more than $5.12 million to 178 unique organisations in 59 countries in support of the Casa Herbalife programmes and those affected by the crisis in Ukraine as well as other disaster relief efforts around the world.

