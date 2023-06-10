Hear Judd Harris’ new track ‘Take Me Down’

New Orleans native Judd Harris is an American Idol Season 4 finalist, singer and songwriter that has enjoyed massive support over the years from being spotlighted on CNN to opening for some of the world’s famous artists such as Wyclef Jean and Jesse McCartney.

This summer, Judd Harris takes the spotlight with his new single ‘Take Me Down’, a sonic representation of his experience and craftmanship. This would be the first single off his anticipated project ‘The Beach EP’.

Here’s ‘Take Me Down’ from Judd Harris: