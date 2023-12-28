Hackers stole $2B USD in crypto this year

According to a TechCrunch report, hackers have gotten away with stealing two billion dollars. The worst attack happened in September against a blockchain security consultancy called Mixin Network. The company lost over 200 million USD in assets.
