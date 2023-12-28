Hackers stole $2B USD in crypto this year

According to a TechCrunch report, hackers have gotten away with stealing two billion dollars. The worst attack happened in September against a blockchain security consultancy called Mixin Network. The company lost over 200 million USD in assets.

Written by Richardine Bartee

Her unprejudiced love for people, the arts, and business have taken her this far. Join Richardine on her journey as she writes history into existence, one article at a time. Richardine is a member of the Recording Academy/GRAMMYs, and a GRAMMY U Mentor. She is the North American Press Agent and US Business Manager for Oxlade; Follow her on Instagram and Twitter.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Somalia Flood

Floods in Somalia bring death toll to 100, over 500,000 displaced