British-Ghanaian artist Guvna B and Darkovibes give thanks to the Lord on ‘Amplify’: Watch

British artist Guvna B, pronounced “governor”, recently teamed up with Darkovibes (also of Ghanaian descent) for a jam called ‘Amplify’. Opening up from the start, British emcee Guvna B raps about not having food to eat and recalling his mother counting blessings until they rained down. In his second verse, the broadcaster gives insight into his relationship with his parent, who’s now deceased.

Check out the visual below to hear the record and hear Darkovibe give thanks to the heavenly father in the chorus.

If you have yet to visit Ghana, the gorgeous music video will show you what you need to motivate you to buy a plane ticket and change that.