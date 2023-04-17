British-Ghanaian artist Guvna B and Darkovibes give thanks to the Lord on ‘Amplify’: Watch

British artist Guvna B, pronounced “governor”, recently teamed up with Darkovibes (also of Ghanaian descent) for a jam called ‘Amplify’. Opening up from the start, British emcee Guvna B raps about not having food to eat and recalling his mother counting blessings until they rained down. In his second verse, the broadcaster gives insight into his relationship with his parent, who’s now deceased.

Check out the visual below to hear the record and hear Darkovibe give thanks to the heavenly father in the chorus.

If you have yet to visit Ghana, the gorgeous music video will show you what you need to motivate you to buy a plane ticket and change that.

Written by Richardine Bartee

Her unprejudiced love for people, the arts, and business have taken her this far. Join Richardine on her journey as she writes history into existence, one article at a time. Richardine is a member of the Recording Academy/GRAMMYs, and a GRAMMY U Mentor. She is the North American Press Agent and US Business Manager for Oxlade; Follow her on Instagram and Twitter.

