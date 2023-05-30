GRUNGECAKE’s Pick of the Week

4.
Nigerian born artist Yugo
narrates his ordeal with his past lover in this new single. The Shwoff produced track features soft, melodic, piano chords with Yugo’s vocals floating seamlessly on the record. This is the perfect record to put you in a chill mood today.
Listen to ‘Renegade‘ on Spotify:
3.ODUMODUBLVCK
is the new face of rap in Nigeria, and we are loving every step of his journey. The 29-year-old recently released ‘Declan Rice’ — a chart-topping hit record which garnered international recognition from the West Ham midfielder himself and co-signs from top Nigerian superstars.
Odumodu enlists label mate Cruel Santino and Bella Shmurda for this new record ‘Dog Eat Dog’
Listen to ‘Dog Eat Dog’ on Spotify:
2.
Coming in at second place this week, OTF lead artist Lil Durk
teams up with J Cole
in ‘All My Life’. Durk sings about his rise to fame, perseverance, and how he is the voice.
Here’s ‘All My Life’ on Spotify:
1.
It’s kinda crazy how J Hus
can go on a hiatus and come back with this chart topper. On this new record, Hus lets his bredrin know that testing him comes with a price and it might be one you can’t afford.
Here’s ‘It’s Crazy’ on Spotify:
