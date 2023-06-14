GRUNGECAKE’s Pick of the Week #3

4.

Africa’s boyfriend CKay and Blaqbonez teamed up to drop this joint ‘Hallelujah’ —one of Nigeria’s hottest collaborations in recent times.

Personally, one of the reasons why it’s my favorite of all his recently released records is because of the synergy between two artists. The seamless flow from Blaqbonez on the Amapiano beat accompanied by CKay’s melodies is the reason why this song takes the fourth spot on our playlist this week.

Listen to ‘Hallelujah’ on Spotify:

3.

Adekunle Gold takes up the third spot on our list this week with ‘Do You Mind?’.On it, Adekunle Gold touches upon the ideas of serenading his woman, showering her with all the love money can buy.

Listen to ‘Do You Mind?’ by Adekunle Gold on Spotify:

2.

Lagos born Tay Iwar and Juls usher us into the summer time with this new tune.

‘Summer Breeze’ is an impressive, well delivered record that let’s you unwind to the rhythm—relaxing the listener into a state of relief.

Here’s ‘Summer Breeze’ on Spotify:

1.

Top of our list this week is Mike Dean & The Weeknd , the most streamed artist on Spotify and they dominate our playlist with ‘Devil’s Paradise’ — a soundtrack from The Weeknd’s HBO show ‘The Idol’.

Listen to ‘Devil’s Paradise’ on Spotify: