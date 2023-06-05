GRUNGECAKE’s Pick of the Week #2

Discover global music on rotation at GRUNGECAKE!

Instagram: Davido

4.
SANTAN Dave and Central Cee teamed up to drop a joint EP ‘Split Decision’—one of the biggest rap collaborations in recent times.

Personally, one of my favorites off the joint project is ‘Sprinter’, a record which showcases the synergy between two of London’s finest artists.

Listen to ‘Sprinter’ on Spotify:

3.
Metro Boomin, Don Toliver and Lil Uzi Vert take up the third spot on our list this week with ‘Home’ off the newly released soundtrack to Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse.

On it, Don Toliver and Lil Uzi Vert touch upon ideas of homesickness and self-battles.

“Home” fits with the motif of the entire Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse movie, being Miles finding a sense of belonging, and a way home whilst fighting enemies in and out of himself.

Listen to ‘Home’ on Spotify:

2.
YBNL Mafia boss Olamide and Asake take it all the way to South Africa with this new chart-topping tune.

‘Amapiano’ is an impressive tune well delivered and it is his second collaboration with Olamide, the first being ‘Omo Ope’ which was released in 2022.

Here’s ‘Amapiano’ on Spotify:

1.
Topping our list this week is the multi-award-winning Nigerian superstar, singer, songwriter, Davido with his global hit ‘Unavailable’ featuring South African artist Musa Keys.

Since the release of his new album Timeless, ‘Unavailable’ has garnered over 20 million views on YouTube, over 24 million plays on Spotify and it seems like the fans can’t get enough of this record.

Listen to ‘Unavailable’ on Spotify:

Written by GRUNGECAKE TEAM

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Spotify cuts more employees, this time podcast division