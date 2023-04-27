GRUNGECAKE Presents: Pick Of The Week!

“60 million dollar home, never went home to it”. That’s the type of problem people with Kanye West’s influence and creativity deal with. The Grammy award-winning Kanye West (teamed up with The Weeknd and Lil Baby) has never failed to express his genius unapologetically and that is why it’s our fourth pick this week!

Listen to “Hurricane“ on Spotify:

Ever wondered what T-Pain would sound like if he was Nigerian? Yeah, I’ll let you know in a bit but first listen to this brand new single from Wande Coal. The 37-year-old Nigerian singer comes third place this week and is one of the few artists that has attained legendary status in Afrobeats with a career that has spanned over a decade.

“Let Them Know” on Spotify:

Another artist that has been on rotation at GRUNGECAKE is Vory. Coming in at second place this week, Vory expresses both sides of his failed relationship with “Do Not Disturb” as he recruits his friends, NAV and Yung Bleu to sing about their lifestyles, sexpertise—“Just yesterday, I got head from a fan” and tell their own sides of the story.

Here’s “Do Not Disturb” on Spotify:

Topping our list this week is “The One” by Mavin signee Crayon and Yaba Buluku Boyz. The energy in this record is all that is needed to bring the party to life, and that’s why this is “The One” for your speakers today. All day at full volume.

Play “The One” on Spotify: