GRUNGECAKE announces collaboration with Fashion Nova

GRUNGECAKE™ one of the industry’s leading brands in publicity and entertainment just announced a partnership with top American apparel and lifestyle brand Fashion Nova.





Fashion Nova is the world’s leading quick-to-market apparel and lifestyle brand known for delivering the season’s most wanted styles to millions of people worldwide, which earned the company the title of the #1 Most-Searched Fashion Brand on Google in 2018.

We’re excited to announce we are officially working with Fashion Nova! Stay tuned for future posts ✨ pic.twitter.com/HprBwEuR6e — GRUNGECAKE (@GRUNGECAKE) May 15, 2023

With over 25 million followers on their social media pages, the Los Angeles-based company sells fashion products for women, men, and kids and has garnered recognition from top celebrities like Cardi B, Kylie Jenner, Tyga, The Game, Offset, and more.

We are excited to begin this new journey with Fashion Nova. Stay tuned for more updates.