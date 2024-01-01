Canadian artist Grimes—mother to Elon Musk’s kids—is “proud of White culture”

Over the weekend before the new year rung in, Grimes took to X, formerly known as Twitter (changed by her children’s father. Elon Musk), to address the users called her a Nazi. In the last day of the year (December 31, 2023) posted: “I’m called a Nazi because I happily am proud of white culture. But every day I think fondly of the brown king Cyrus the Great who invented the first ever empire, and the Japanese icon Murasaki Shikibu who wrote the first novel ever. What if humans just loved each other? History teaches us that we have all been, and always will be – great”.

I'm called a Nazi because I happily am proud of white culture. But every day I think fondly of the brown king Cyrus the Great who invented the first ever empire, and the Japanese icon Murasaki Shikibu who wrote the first novel ever. What if humans just loved each other?… — Princess Irulen ® (@Grimezsz) December 31, 2023

