Canadian artist Grimes—mother to Elon Musk’s kids—is “proud of White culture”

WIRED

Over the weekend before the new year rung in, Grimes took to X, formerly known as Twitter (changed by her children’s father. Elon Musk), to address the users called her a Nazi. In the last day of the year (December 31, 2023) posted: “I’m called a Nazi because I happily am proud of white culture. But every day I think fondly of the brown king Cyrus the Great who invented the first ever empire, and the Japanese icon Murasaki Shikibu who wrote the first novel ever. What if humans just loved each other? History teaches us that we have all been, and always will be – great”.

Written by Richardine Bartee

Her unprejudiced love for people, the arts, and business have taken her this far. Join Richardine on her journey as she writes history into existence, one article at a time. Richardine is a member of the Recording Academy/GRAMMYs, and a GRAMMY U Mentor. She is the North American Press Agent and US Business Manager for Oxlade; Follow her on Instagram and Twitter.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Watch K-Pop superstars ITZY’s official music for ‘Mr Vampire’