Google launches new UI/UX for workspace apps

Tech giant Google is rolling out a new design for its workspace apps (Google Docs, Sheets, Slides, and Drive). The company is making it easier for techies to enjoy the workplace with a new simplified user interface, brilliant redesign reducing clutter and emoji reactions that can be used to emphasize, upvote, or disagree with responses.

These new features are yet to reach users despite Google making the Workspace redesign announcements in February. Some notable features added to these apps include; Ability to put Maps links directly in-app (Google Sheets), the option to include a stopwatch directly in-app for a productivity boost (Google Docs), and more.

Google Drive also received some cool new features with the ability to select multiple items at once and newly added search categories.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

More

Tumblr

Email

WhatsApp

Print

Reddit

Telegram

Skype

Pinterest

Pocket

