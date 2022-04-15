Golden State Warriors launch new NFT collection

Last year the Golden State Warriors were the first NBA team to launch their own NFT, which has become the largest traded NFT of any sports franchise worldwide. This year the Warriors are launching the first-ever responsive NFT driven by the team’s success in the NBA playoffs.

The responsive NFT means it will directly correlate to the team’s performance in the playoffs in real life. Each time the Warriors win a 2022 playoff series, the NFT will unlock new utilities and benefits.

The collection comprises 3,000 NFTs, featuring 12 different designs that will be randomly assigned to users when minted on the blockchain on FTX US. The benefits for users will be based on the rarity of the NFT. Some of the benefits include a ride on a Warriors championship float, playoff tickets, autographed memorabilia, championship rings, additional NFTs, and the main prize being the Gold Bar All-Access Pass.

Unlike other NFTs, the Gold Bar All-Access winner would be selected randomly. The winner would get an NFT and a physical version of the gold bar made of real gold and two tickets to all of the Warriors’ home games during the playoffs.

“We think that NFTs are an incredible way to engage our global fan base,” Warriors President Brandon Schneider said in an interview with ESPN. “When you think about the fan experience, many people think first of Chase Center. But 99% of our fans will never go to a game at Chase. Having digital ways to engage fans has been critical.”

