Global record: US reports over one million new COVID-19 cases

As the news trends on Twitter and in the mainstream American media, it is apparent that the virus, known as COVID-19, is having its way with us again. According to a report by Bloomberg, the surge in infections ushered in over the holidays. The previous record of 590,000 cases, set less than a week ago, has been trumped and nearly doubled, and the government officials believe it is likely based on the number of people using at-home tests or not testing at all.

In Las Vegas, 8 News Now reported it would move its testing and vaccination sites to Sam Boyd Stadium from the UNLV drive-thru sites due to long lines. Stay safe out there.

