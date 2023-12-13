Song of the Day: ‘Where Do We Go?’ by GIFTYY

Name: GIFTYY

Representing: Lagos, Nigeria

Genre: Afro-Soul/Afrobeats

For fans of: Rema, 1da Banton, Omah Lay

Single from: Golden Boy: The EP

Produced by: Adeola Emmanuel Adeniyi, Biano

Song of the Day: December 13, 2023

Label(s): Fascino Entertainment

In September, Nigerian Afro-Soul upstart GIFTYY—real name Gift Itofe Afele—released a new five-track extended play called ‘Golden Boy: The EP’. On the highlighted uptempo dance track, the developing Afro-Fusion artist questions where we go when we go to sleep at night, and challenges us to quit trying to be in control because it is a mystery. Throughout his project, the soft-voiced entertainer carols about intimate moments with a lady who gives him “ashawo vibes” (‘Anaconda’), finding a suitor that’s good for his soul (‘Love Is Blind’) and needing a specific kind of love for life (‘4 Life’). Like most young Nigerians, aspiring to break through in the entertainment industry, GIFTYY moved from his hometown Edo State to the thriving city in Africa’s second most populous terrain. Counting a diverse bunch of classic artists in their own right like 2face, Enya, Westlife, Styl Plus, Wizkid, Michael Jackson, Bob Marley and Justin Bieber as inspirations, it’s only a matter of time before the promising star carves out his piece of history. Stream the debut project below created by the Lagos-based artist.

