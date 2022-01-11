Georgia Bulldogs wins their first national championship since 1980, defeating Alabama 33-18

Alabama and Georgia are SEC rivals who met for a rematch on Monday night in Indianapolis for the 2021 college football championship. The Crimson Tide took down #1 Georgia earlier in the season 41-24.

The championship rematch came down to the last possession with 54 seconds left when Georgia’s cornerback Kelee Ringo intercepted Alabama quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young and returned it 79 yards for a touchdown. That interception was the longest pick-six in championship game history and cemented the Bulldogs win over Alabama 33-18. Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett IV, a former walk-on, instantly burst into tears as he realized Georgia had won its most significant game in over 40 years.

Georgia brought an end to a 41-year drought between titles that date back to the freshman season of all-time great Herschel Walker in 1980. The Bulldogs also lost to Alabama in the 2017 title game. This win is also Georgia’s head coach Kirby Smart first time ever beating Nick Saban. Kirby, who used to be an assistant coach to Nick, was previously 0-4 against Alabama.

Rappers Drake and Quavo apparently had a wager on the championship game. Quavo took to his Instagram story and said, “He ain’t answer the phone,” referring to Drake, “I need my chips with dip, baby. I need my chips with dip. My boy.”.

