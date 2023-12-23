Gavin Di Different enlists Sean Kingston for new release ‘Choppa Girl’

The exciting feeling of living in the moment and freely expressing oneself is what drives music producer & recording artist ‘Gavin Di Different’ to channel and create music.

A native of Montego Bay, Jamaica his sound is influenced by musical energies such as dancehall, reggae along with metal, rock, hip-hop & RnB.

A notable collaboration is the song “My Bud” with Grammy-nominated artist and produced by Gavin Di Different. Often producing for local & worldwide artists, he is also open to producing music of almost any genre.

Listen to Choppa Girl featuring Sean Kingston below: